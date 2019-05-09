Tax changes

Surely, if you were going to change a system where the whole country would be affected, you would sort out your computers "before" it takes effect? The frustration of spending at least an hour each pay day because the IRD hadn't processed what you have done previously and then being advised there are "glitches" after the upgrade is pathetic.

The whole pay day change has left businesses doing more work and the IRD doing even less. In this day and age, you should be able to email a department instead of having to "wait" for someone to answer your phone calls. Highly frustrating!

Linda Wade, Ruakākā.



Recreational use

It is evident that those promoting the use of marijuana have never attempted to teach children who spend their lives at home surrounded by the smoke of this drug. They end up dull, depressed and unmotivated; impossible to teach. Imagine how many more people will be lining up for the unemployment benefit because they have totally failed in the education system.

How many years has it taken to get cigarette usage lower to improve the health of the nation? Now our leaders want to destroy the minds of the population instead of their lungs. Controlled use of cannabis for medical reasons is a different story, but recreational use of the drug is just aimed at dumbing down the nation. This inept government needs a reality check.

M C Johansen, Albany.



Electricity market

Power prices are high because we have a dysfunctional electricity market that is run by economists who do not understand what is needed to provide a reliable and economic supply.

Power prices have been unusually high since October when the generators drained the lakes like there was no tomorrow and Huntly power station was short of coal. Although it rained quite heavily in February and March prices didn't drop as they should have.

As a consequence of these high spot prices, forward contract prices – which the consumer will soon see – have increased by about 3c over the next three years. This represents a 10 per cent increase in consumer prices and will suck hundreds of millions of dollars out of the economy. All for no good reason.

A contributing factor was that wind generation over the same period dropped by about 35 per cent. Nobody seems to know why this happened. It bodes ill for the Government's dreams of thousands of MW of wind power.

Our Government-inspired dwindling supply of gas will make it even more difficult to provide a reliable and economic supply and we will need to import more coal to keep the lights on.

Bryan Leyland, Pt Chevalier.



Treating diabetes

Congratulations to GP Dr John Clark from Panmure for his clear and insightful article (NZ Herald, May 8) arguing that diabetes is a social issue. Hopefully, the DHB and our MPs who control funding were taking notice of his arguments. Causes of diabetes are complex and need solutions on a number of levels.

Colleen McMurchy, Onehunga.



Measles return

There is an old saying that those who do not know their history are doomed to repeat their own mistakes. It is ironic that the unvaccinated rate in Northland should be so high when history tells us that early European contact killed more Maori with disease than with weapons. Measles was just one of the many which they had never previously encountered and so had no resistance and no idea of treatment. Nineteenth century history books considered that Maori were dying out as their population had dropped to little more than 90,000.

Jeanette Grant, Mt Eden.



Police number

A friend discovered that the NZ Police 0800 number does not accept calls from mobile phones. Without credit on their phone, they were unable to call a regional number. They simply wanted some advice, so calling 111 or Crimestoppers was not an appropriate option. This seems quite an antiquated policy in this day and age as more people get rid of landlines and phone booths are a distant memory.

Alan Duxfield, Hamilton.



Mass extinction

The article "Humans putting life on Earth at grave risk" (NZ Herald, May 8) missed one of the great extinctions. The Younger Dryas began 12,900 years ago and lasted for about 1300 years. A sudden impact, apparently by a comet/asteroid, or fragments of, resulted in a plunge in global temperatures and the extinction of all the megafauna (large animals) across much of the Americas and northern latitudes, along with the early human inhabitants of North America. A lot of work has been done on this even in the past few years.

Geoff Lewis, Hamilton.



Council review

I must agree with John Clements (NZ Herald, May 9) that our council needs an independent review.

Over more than five years, I have complained to council about a stormwater system that was wrongly installed many years ago. Every time we had heavy rain, it would block with leaves.

Every time I notified them of the problem a team would turn up and video the drain which was not the problem. Last week a contractor arrived and the system was rebuilt in several hours.

There seems to be a problem with identifying the problem and getting the problem fixed properly in a timely manor.

Barry Wood, Cockle Bay.



Plant food

Supporters of the hype of replacing animal products with plant based products to reduce "global warming" would appear to believe that land would not have to be cleared, ploughed, irrigated and harvested etc. all using fossil fuelled machinery.

All of which had to be made by other machinery producing pollution in its manufacturing process. Then, of course, there is further processing of the harvested product into making synthetic meat, margarine, milk or whatever, and storage methods such as tins or plastic containers.

Leaving aside the reduced export earnings, what about the seasonal nature of horticulture? It is not year round unless we get into greenhouse production with more associated pollution generation.

Alan Gautier, Pakuranga.



Land grabs

The widespread destruction of animal habitats, and people's traditional homes is tragic - even catastrophic - the main purpose being to create profit for big corporations. The clearing of forest in South America to plant the lucrative oil palm is one of the main offenders. More and more people are beginning to read lists of ingredients on labels and to reject any products which contain palm oil.

New Zealand is not immune from mindless destruction. Acres of land in Pukekohe, possibly the most fertile and productive in the country, is being lost to housing developments and can never be recovered. Presumably in the future we shall be having to import fresh vegetables thus increasing the price of healthy food.

Anne Martin, Helensville.



Religious views

I see in your columns expressions of admiration for the Australian rugby player because, irregardless of the nature of the damnations he expresses, they are founded on sincerely held religious beliefs.

Some people have in the past expressed the sincerely held religious belief that people of colour, being the descendants of Ham, are doomed to be enslaved to the other races (Genesis 9: 18-27) and that all races should be kept separate (Acts 17: 26).

If anyone were to proclaim these views today, what reception would they get? Justifiably they would be met with outrage.

Surely we can't just say any condemnation of other groups is acceptable just because someone claims their religion tells them so.

Peter Verner, St Mary's Bay.



Cabinet rankings

The Herald's Cabinet Report Card (NZ Herald, May 1) defies rational belief – 26 wannabes averaging around 6.5/10 as reward for failure after failure – KiwiBuild, transportation, Provincial Growth Fund - with review committees coming out their ears. The three bottom-ranked are correct but several others should join them. Three out of the top six ranked have no reason to in such rarefied air and, as for Ms Ardern, apart from the Christchurch carry-on, she has shown appalling leadership qualities. She fails to control Cabinet (two already gone) and several others should join them. She has the ultimate responsibility for the failures and behavioral issues. In some cases, assessment should have been a minus and/or 'F' for fail and another six show such bias that Kiwis have every reason to be fearful of outcomes and the future of their country.

The philosophy of envy, failure, ignorance and arrogance and the "equal" sharing of misery is alive and well and will continue to thrive and with these nitwits in control. The private sector would see this lot gone by lunchtime.

Rob Paterson, Mt Maunganui.



Short & Sweet

On cannabis

I remember Helen Clark being strongly anti-smoking while being strangely silent about marijuana. Lord, what fools these mortals be!

John Hampson, Meadowbank.

On TV hosts

Best dressed male presenter on television?...Andrew Saville, TVNZ Sport - no question. Worst dressed?...Simon Cowell. Why doesn't he just be done with it and host BGT without a shirt on?

Renton Brown, Pukekohe.

On Folau

If one good thing has come out of this whole ARU saga it would be what "not" to do as a professional sportsperson – The Sacrifice of Israel Folau.

Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

On suppression

Is this PC gone mad? "... details of Wilson's death have been suppressed to protect the identities of other dogs..." (NZ Herald, May9)

Larry Robbins, Rothesay Bay.

On $1.7b losses

So that's why Trump ran for President – he needed a job.

Paul Cheshire, Maraetai.

On interest

At last I understand economists. If interest rates go up, it's bad news. If interest rates go down, it's bad news. If interest rates don't change, it's bad news. We're all doomed.

Marsden B Robinson, Silverdale

On royals

Take my advice. If you want to call something Archie, buy a dog.

Arch Thomson, Mt Wellington