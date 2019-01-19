We went through it with Honor and Dan, then with Richie and Gemma. And last night it was Beauden and Hannah's turn.

Stories about any big event in the life of a celebrity (or New Zealand's version of a celebrity at least) are always among the top reads on the Herald website. The weddings, the baby, the divorce.

We want to know what the bride wore, if she was too posh to push and how much money the spouse gets in the settlement.

Even the most educated, high-powered Kiwis can't help but sneak a peak at the blushing bride in white.

Advertisement

Psychologists say our interest can be linked to the same reason a lot of people watch trashy reality TV - optimism and easy-to-digest escapism. It's the stuff of fairy tales, a break from the doom and gloom of the world.

But we also like to go through the pain. Think of the public outrage when Brad dumped Jen for Ange. And then the mass devastation when Brad and Ange split.

We'd been through so much with them. If a couple with everything can't make it, what hope do the rest of us have?

The big life events are all things we can relate to. It's nice to think about celebrities as real people.

If Ange can adopt kids from other countries, why can't I?

If Halle Berry can have a baby at 47, why can't I?

According to the British Office for National Statistics, Prince George's arrival into the world put his name into the top 10 most popular baby names.

And the royal wedding last May saw the sale of elderflower-flavoured food soar when it was revealed Meghan and Harry had chosen the flavour for their cake.

It works in the same way social media trends and what's on the box inspire us (think the Marie Kondo-inspired house-cleaning craze inundating op shops and recycling plants).

Let's see if the Barretts' Rakino Island wedding venue is inundated with Kiwi nuptials, if brides flock to Hannah's dress designer and if grooms start sporting the Beauden quiff.