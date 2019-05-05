Step into the shadows to witness one man's struggle with love and betrayal as the Royal New Zealand Ballet presents Mário Radačovský's Black Swan, White Swan, a daring retelling of ballet's most enduring classic, Swan Lake.

A deeply personal take on the classic love story, we follow Siegfried, tormented by sickness, battling his mortality. Caught between two women, the black swan and the white, he struggles with ideal love, pure evil, temptation, and most of all, himself.

Hailed on its 2012 premiere as 'beguiling, captivating, ultimately enigmatic' (Grand Rapids Press), this 21st century version of the story will have you spellbound. A stripped down, elemental retelling of Swan Lake, with the agony and ecstasy of Tchaikovsky's original score at its heart, Black Swan, White Swan will break your heart, yet leave you believing in the redeeming power of love.

This stylish, provocative, profoundly moving ballet is not to be missed – this is a Swan Lake for our time.

Advertisement

Check out all of the details and get your tickets here: https://rnzb.org.nz/shows/black-swan-white-swan/

Register below for your chance to win one of five double passes to one of the shows in Auckland with an exclusive money-can't-buy backstage tour.