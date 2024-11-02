Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Zuru’s Nick Mowbray and Jaimee Lupton’s baby gift: Gingernut’s Angels to fund IVF fertility treatment for 72 Kiwis

Jane Phare
By
Senior journalist, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
A $680,000 fund will provide free IVF rounds for more than 70 New Zealanders desperate to have a baby. Photo / 123rf

A $680,000 fund will provide free IVF rounds for more than 70 New Zealanders desperate to have a baby. Photo / 123rf

  • More than 70 successful applicants will receive IVF (in vitro fertilisation) treatment funded by the Gingernut’s Angels foundation
  • Nick Mowbray and Jaimee Lupton established the fund and have donated $500,000 towards it
  • The couple is also exploring the option of starting a not-for-profit fertility clinic in New Zealand

It doesn’t take long for the tears to come. Aucklander Louise Peel starts off brightly enough, recounting her fertility story – the struggle to fall pregnant, the miscarriages, and the horror of losing an unborn baby at 24 weeks.

It was March 2021 when Peel, 38, and her fiance Wesley

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand