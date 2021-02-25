Youth in court over Wellington School lockdown now charged with having mosque attack video

Automatic suppressions in the Youth Court permit many details about the boy being published. Photo / File

A youth facing firearms and ammunition charges following an incident which sent a Wellington college into lockdown has now been charged with possessing a copy of the livestream of the Christchurch Mosque attack.

The school was locked down last November after police received a "credible threat" relating to the school.

Today in the Porirua District Court, chief Youth Court Judge John Walker said a charge of possessing objectionable material without authority or excuse, which he said was a video of the Christchurch Mosque attack, had been added.

Walker told the hearing an intervention plan will now be put in place.

The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, is already facing charges of possessing five ammunition rounds and a .22 rifle without lawful excuse.

The young person's next hearing is set down for April 12 in Wellington Youth Court.

In a statement at the time, police said the threat made reference to Wellington High School, which was placed into partial lockdown for around one hour as a precaution while the incident was dealt with.

"We know this incident has been worrying and we urge anyone with concerns about their safety or the safety of others to speak to police immediately to report it."