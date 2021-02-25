Wairoa police arrest 15 over gang-related violence, drugs

Three firearms and ballistic armour were seized in a raid on a Napier house recently. Photo / NZ Police

Police have made 15 arrested during investigations into recent shootings and other events they say are connected to gang conflict in Hawke's Bay.

A statement on Thursday said police in Wairoa supported by staff from Gisborne, Napier and Hastings have had a concentrated focus on quelling recent gang conflicts for the last six weeks.

Arrests include members of both the Mongrel Mob and Black Power, the statement said, with five men charged with offences in relation to recent incidents including violence, firearms and drugs charges.

A further ten were arrested on warrants to arrest.

It was not inially clear from police whether any of the charges related direvctly to the shootings or use of the weapons.

A dozen search warrants executed by Police as part of the "ongoing" operation targeted organised crime, and included the finding of three pistols and a set of ballistic armour in one search in Napier.

Acting Eastern Police District crime manager Detective Inspector Brent Greville said police are committed to reducing the harm and risk to communities caused by the incidents and will continue to target those who "involve themselves" in organised crime and illegal possession of firearms.

But he added: "Along with directly focusing on this type of offending, Police will continue to have dialogue with gang and community leaders in an ongoing effort to prevent future violence."

The statement says the focus is aligned with Police Commissioner Andrew Coster's announcement of nationally co-ordinated Operation Tauwhiro.