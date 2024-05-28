An Auckland mother says her 14-year-old son has been fundamentally bullied out of school. Photo / Jason Dorday

Six boys are alleged to have attacked a 14-year-old classmate at an Auckland house party in March.

The victim’s mother believes the boy has been effectively pushed out of school since the assault.

Takapuna Grammar School has confirmed the alleged perpetrators remain in class and are not facing disciplinary action from the school.

The victim’s mother says she has met with staff but never been granted a meeting with the principal.

Fourteen-year-old Jack* ran for two kilometres non-stop after he was attacked by schoolmates at a party.

“I was pretty much just pushed and punched to the ground and kicked in the head,” Jack claims.

His phone was stolen from his pocket and smashed, he couldn’t call anyone for help, so he started running.

“I ran a good solid two k’s as fast as I could. I ran into [my friend] and she was like, oh my god are you okay?”

Jack was taken to hospital after the assault and medical notes show he had suffered a fractured nose and concussion.

Two months later, Jack hasn’t been back to school.

“I feel like if I went back to school I’d always have to look over my shoulder and watch myself all the time,” he said.

Jack says the video of his assault still circulates online, and his attackers threaten him over social media during school time.

They’re all at school and he’s not, he says, because he doesn’t feel safe.

“I feel like there are more of them that want to get involved [in bullying me], they think it’s just a trend,” Jack said.

Emails seen by the Herald show associate principal Will Scovell offering to provide an agreed safety plan so Jack could return to school.

The emails show Jack’s mother Sian repeatedly asking for the plan. Nothing substantial ever eventuated, Sian told the Herald.

“The schools are isolating the victims and protecting the perpetrators. It feels like they’re the ones that get to return like nothing has happened,” she said.

Takapuna Grammar School (TGS) principal Mary Nixon refused to comment on the assault.

“Matters that occur outside school hours and premises that are not to do with the school are under the jurisdiction of the police. TGS is therefore not involved in related disciplinary actions,” Nixon said.

Nixon also noted that “TGS requires students to attend school”.

Police confirmed they have identified six young people aged 14 and 15 in relation to the assault.

Ministry of Education operations and integration hautū (leader) Sean Teddy said police are responsible for responding to assaults, but schools must also investigate bullying.

“Schools should not investigate incidents of serious assault or child abuse themselves and must refer them to New Zealand Police and/or Oranga Tamariki, who may seek school involvement.”

While serious assaults should be handled by police, Teddy said schools have a responsibility to provide a safe environment and to prevent and respond to aggressive behaviours among students, including bullying.

“If signs of bullying such as absenteeism or other worrying behaviour are noticed by school staff, or if anyone reports bullying to school staff, it’s important for schools to investigate and take action, regardless of where and when it happened.”

Sian told the Herald she and Jack asked if he could continue his learning online - but says the school said no.

Scovell said in an email to Sian, “I’m sorry we didn’t provide any work for [Jack] to do in the short term. While we could have provided a couple of days worth of things to do, we don’t have the capacity to provide work for students who are unable to attend school for an extended period of time.”

“While I appreciate that [Jack] feels he has to look over his shoulder all the time at the moment I don’t think delaying his return to school is going to make this any easier.”

Sian and Jack feel they’ve been left with no choice but to look for a new school.

*Not his real name

