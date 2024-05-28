Voyager 2023 media awards
Youth crime: Takapuna Grammar student scared to return to school after assault at party by classmates

Jaime Lyth
By
4 mins to read
An Auckland mother says her 14-year-old son has been fundamentally bullied out of school. Photo / Jason Dorday

  • Six boys are alleged to have attacked a 14-year-old classmate at an Auckland house party in March.
  • The victim’s mother believes the boy has been effectively pushed out of school since the assault.
  • Takapuna Grammar School has confirmed the alleged perpetrators remain in class and are not facing disciplinary action from the school.
  • The victim’s mother says she has met with staff but never been granted a meeting with the principal.

Fourteen-year-old Jack* ran for two kilometres non-stop after he was attacked by schoolmates at a party.

“I was pretty much just pushed and punched to the ground and kicked in the head,” Jack claims.

His

