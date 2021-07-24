Voyager 2021 media awards
'You're lazy': Women diagnosed with ADHD as adults share struggle trying to get answers

11 minutes to read
Anna Notton found out she had ADHD when she was 36. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Katie Harris
Social Issues reporter at the Herald in Wellington

Each year many New Zealanders grapple with being diagnosed with ADHD. Katie Harris speaks to three women about life after finding out they have ADHD as an adult and how their lives changed for the

