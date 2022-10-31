Young woman in a serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Wairoa

One person was taken to Wairoa Hospital in a critical condition following an incident on McLean Street, Wairoa, on Monday evening. Photo / Google Maps

A young woman is in a serious condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital after being struck by a vehicle on a residential street in Wairoa on Monday evening.

A police spokesperson said police received a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on McLean Street, Wairoa, about 7.30pm.

The spokesperson said the pedestrian was initially trapped under the vehicle, but the road was not blocked.

A St John spokesperson said one ambulance and one helicopter responded and one person was treated and transported to Wairoa Hospital in a critical condition.

A Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand Hawke's Bay spokeswoman said a woman in her 20s was transferred by helicopter to Hawke's Bay Hospital from Wairoa on Monday night and was in a serious condition on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, a woman in her 30s who was seriously injured and airlifted to Hawke's Bay Hospital after a crash where a tree then reportedly fell on her vehicle is now in a stable condition on a ward, according to the Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand Hawke's Bay spokeswoman.

Emergency services were called to the report at about 5.30am on State Highway 2 through Mohaka in the Wairoa district on Monday morning.

Wairoa mayor Craig Little said earlier that he drove by the scene of the incident about 8am on Monday and saw a vehicle "well below the road" that appeared to be on its side.

