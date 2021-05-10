Young Kiwi touch star to be deported from Australia after being jailed for rape

File Photo. Acting Judge Robert East sentenced Broughton Purcell to two years jail, suspended after four months. The jail term will trigger deportation as he is a New Zealand citizen. Photo / 123rf

This story discusses graphic details of sexual and physical abuse

A New Zealand touch football prospect will be deported from Australia after he was jailed for raping a 16-year-old girl as she slept.

Chavez Maddison Broughton Purcell, 20, had been drinking on July 20 last year at a Gold Coast property when he sexually assaulted the woman, whom he had only met that night.

The Southport District Court heard Broughton Purcell, a promising touch football player in his native New Zealand, digitally raped and assaulted the 16-year-old twice during the night as she slept.

The 16-year-old was sleeping next to her partner at the time.

The assault carried out by the New Zealander has had a devastating impact on the victim, a Southport District Court was told.

Acting Judge Robert East sentenced Broughton Purcell to two years' jail, suspended after four months. The jail term will trigger deportation as the man is a New Zealand citizen.

He said what made the offending "particularly" serious was after being "caught in the act" on the first occasion the 20-year-old returned to the room.

The 16-year-old woke to find him clothed, but "grinding" on top of her.

She went to police two days later.

In a phone call between the two after the incident, Broughton Purcell said he was so drunk he couldn't remember doing anything of a "sexual nature".

The court heard that during the phone call he told his victim he wasn't denying that something had happened, but in his heart he didn't think he did it, and that he didn't want her to think he was a "monster".

He said he wanted to make it up to her, and say sorry, the court was told.

"She told him that those things won't go away, the memories won't leave her, and it's f***ked up, to which [Broughton Purcell] replied 'I know'," Judge East told the court.

"The call concluded with you saying 'if you think I've done it then I have, I just don't remember it'."

He said the crime had "obviously had a devastating impact on the victim".

Broughton Purcell's defence barrister said his client had been in Australia for three years.

He said Broughton Purcell was an "exceptional touch football player" and represented his province and country in his age group which was "quite an achievement".

The barrister said his client was "ashamed" of his actions.

The judge accepted Broughton Purcell was remorseful.

- Gold Coast Bulletin

