They said his death had been ruled as accidental by a coroner.

A Givealittle fundraiser set up for Bronnimann’s repatriation has raised over $10,000 since Saturday.

“Sam was a happy, cheerful spirit, the funniest guy, the best friend. Everybody who knew him loved him. He loved life. Ever curious, always grateful, supportive and loving,” a message from his mother read on the page.

“He will be deeply missed by so many.”

The page, set up by a friend of Bronnimann’s, said: “Sam needs to be brought home, and with mounting costs at a very difficult time of year, we thought a fundraising page would be a great way to support the family.”

The Herald understands Bronnimann formerly worked as an aircraft mechanic at the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) for over three years.

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has been approached for comment.

A Kiwi expat who had worked with Bronnimann in the UK said he had been living abroad for a little over a year.

“I had the absolute pleasure of working alongside him and he was my little slice of home,” she said.

“His sudden passing has come as a shock to us all. His family would love to get him back to NZ before Christmas to have a proper send-off for him.”

Bronnimann’s mother told Stuff that while in the UK he had worked in a cafe and bar, as well as DJing.

His colleagues at The Old Red Bus Station music venue in Leeds took to social media on Sunday, saying they were “saddened and heartbroken”.

“You were a kind, sweet and funny soul, who was a pleasure to know, work with and play alongside. We really look up to Sam and his extreme talents,” the post read.

“We are all so grateful to have known him and we are honoured to be a small part of his brilliant musical journey in producing and selecting. Your presence will be missed sorely by everyone at Old Red.”

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Mfat) spokesperson confirmed consular officials were providing support to the family of a New Zealander who died in the UK.

“For privacy reasons no further information will be provided.”

