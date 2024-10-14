Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a young boy who was reported missing from his home in the Christchurch suburb of St Albans.

A police spokesperson said Darcy was last seen yesterday afternoon in the area of the Washington Way skate park.

“While a number of enquiries have been carried out, he has not yet been located. Police and his loved ones have concerns for his welfare.

“If you have seen Darcy or have any information about where he could be, please call 111 immediately, quoting reference number 241013/1760.”