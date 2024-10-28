Sydney spoke to the Herald about her heroics, saying she was extremely worried about her mother and could not help but cry as the drama unfolded.

“My mother fell and she hit the floor,” the Year 4 pupil said.

“I tried to wake her up but she wouldn’t respond to me.

“I felt worried.

“I was going to call 111, but before I called, my uncle called and my father was with him. He was shocked when I told him that my mother felt dizzy and that she had hit the floor. Then he said he was on his way, so I called the ambulance,” she said.

Sydney Salud, aged 9 years of Papatoetoe, saved her mum's life when she collapsed by calling the ambulance and starting chest compressions.

“The lady [the call-taker] said that I should kind of pump between her nipples. I was worried, but I lay her on her back just like she said so.

“My father came and he saw my mother being tested by the paramedics. He was sad and was asking the paramedics if she was okay.

“I started crying.

“Then when I saw my mother being carried into the ambulance, I was worried and sad.”

Maria Salud’s husband had only just left for work and she had finished cooking breakfast when she suddenly started to feel dizzy on Saturday, October 12.

Maria Salud at Middlemore Hospital after collapsing at home and being given CPR by her nine-year-old daughter Sydney.

She said she had no recollection of what happened next.

“When I woke up, my daughter was on my chest doing compressions while talking to emergency hotline personnel. I want to recognise what she did and how brave she is.”

Salud was taken to Middlemore Hospital and was discharged the following day. She was diagnosed with having had a syncopal episode, randomly fainting. The cause, however, remains a mystery, according to her discharge notes.

The Herald approached St John for comment but they were unable to respond before deadline.

Police have resources for teaching children how to use 111, advising kids to “stay calm, speak slowly and clearly, give your address and phone number, answer all questions and follow all instructions, stay on the line until the operator tells you it’s okay to hang up”.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

