York Rd crash: Two teens remain in critical condition after crash near Hastings

Two young women remain in a critical condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital after a crash on York Rd, Hastings.

The teenagers were among five people taken to hospital after the two-vehicle crash on a stretch of road that is becoming a blackspot about 5.40pm on Wednesday.

Two others also taken to hospital after the crash between York Rd's intersections with the Hawke's Bay Expressway and Maraekakaho Rd were reported to have been treated and discharged, while a man in his 20s was on Friday morning in a stable condition.

The crash was at least the third resulting in significant injury on the stretch of road in the last 10 weeks.

The speed limit had been lowered from 100kmh to 80kmh after a Hastings District Council speed limits by-law review in 2018, and a man had been killed in a crash on the same stretch a year earlier.

Meanwhile a woman injured in a State Highway 5 crash between Te Haroto and Tarawera about 12.45pm on Thursday has been discharged from Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Two ambulances were sent to the early-afternoon crash which blocked the Napier-Taupō highway for some time.