The highly anticipated match-up between YMP B and LPSC Resene Masters was a different story.

In a pulsating encounter that had spectators on the edge of their seats, YMP B snatched a thrilling 5-4 victory in another battle between the bottom two men’s sides.

The match was a goal-fest from start to finish, with both relentlessly trading blows.

With the score locked at 4-4 deep into the game, the tension was sky-high as both teams desperately sought the winning goal - YMP breaking the deadlock.

The Masters fought valiantly to score an equaliser but were ultimately unable to find a way past the YMP defence.

The win saw YMP B earn bragging rights (for now) over the Masters in their series of head-to-head battles.

In women’s games, Gisborne Denture Centre GMC Green produced a clinical performance to demolish clubmates GMC Kowhai by 13-0.

The emphatic victory highlighted Green’s status as the competition’s most potent attacking force.

However, despite their impressive goals for tally, Green still find themselves three points adrift of league leaders YMP A.

The Kowhai defence put in more work than Snoop Dogg at the Olympics Games.

YMP women continued their impressive form and perfect winning streak in 2024 with a 7-2 victory over LPSC Emerre and Hathaway Paikea.

The attacking prowess of YMP was on full display once again as they racked up the goals.

The two conceded goals, though, are a slight blemish on their otherwise outstanding defensive record, and testament to Paikea’s determination.

PGG Wrightson Ngātapa breathed a sigh of relief after edging Gisborne Girls High School First XI 3-2 in a Sunday game.

The students gave Ngātapa a scare in front of a healthy crowd, pushing them all the way.

The win maintains Ngātapa’s fourth place on the ladder as they closed the gap on Paikea, who are just ahead of them.