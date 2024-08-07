Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

YMP A too good for Waituhi in Poverty Bay club hockey

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read
LPSC Resene Masters player Sam Hain is chased by YMP B's Joel Akroyd during a Poverty Bay men's club hockey thriller won 5-4 by YMP at the turf on Saturday. Photo / Tony Scragg

YMP A stormed to a convincing victory over Waituhi in Poverty Bay club hockey over the weekend, securing the number-one spot on the table in the top four men’s round-robin.

The match was a one-sided affair from the outset, with YMP’s attacking prowess proving too much for Waituhi to handle as they ran out victors by 7-1.

Despite the heavy defeat, Waituhi can hold their heads high after breaking down YMP’s formidable defence to find the back of the net.

It’s a feat few teams have managed to accomplish this season.

With a game in hand over Gisborne Boys’ High School First XI and Lytton Paikea Sports Club Traktion (whose Friday night game was postponed due to lights damage), YMP once again have themselves in a strong position to claim the crown.

The highly anticipated match-up between YMP B and LPSC Resene Masters was a different story.

In a pulsating encounter that had spectators on the edge of their seats, YMP B snatched a thrilling 5-4 victory in another battle between the bottom two men’s sides.

The match was a goal-fest from start to finish, with both relentlessly trading blows.

With the score locked at 4-4 deep into the game, the tension was sky-high as both teams desperately sought the winning goal - YMP breaking the deadlock.

The Masters fought valiantly to score an equaliser but were ultimately unable to find a way past the YMP defence.

The win saw YMP B earn bragging rights (for now) over the Masters in their series of head-to-head battles.

In women’s games, Gisborne Denture Centre GMC Green produced a clinical performance to demolish clubmates GMC Kowhai by 13-0.

The emphatic victory highlighted Green’s status as the competition’s most potent attacking force.

However, despite their impressive goals for tally, Green still find themselves three points adrift of league leaders YMP A.

The Kowhai defence put in more work than Snoop Dogg at the Olympics Games.

YMP women continued their impressive form and perfect winning streak in 2024 with a 7-2 victory over LPSC Emerre and Hathaway Paikea.

The attacking prowess of YMP was on full display once again as they racked up the goals.

The two conceded goals, though, are a slight blemish on their otherwise outstanding defensive record, and testament to Paikea’s determination.

PGG Wrightson Ngātapa breathed a sigh of relief after edging Gisborne Girls High School First XI 3-2 in a Sunday game.

The students gave Ngātapa a scare in front of a healthy crowd, pushing them all the way.

The win maintains Ngātapa’s fourth place on the ladder as they closed the gap on Paikea, who are just ahead of them.

