Updated

Yealands Wine Group: Renowned founder and entrepreneur Peter Yealands dies at 76

By Paula Hulburt
Other·
2 mins to read
Pictured among vines, Peter Yealands died over the weekend. Photo / Supplied

Pictured among vines, Peter Yealands died over the weekend. Photo / Supplied

By Marlborough App

Entrepreneur and Yealands Estate founder Peter Yealands has died.

The self-described “average Kiwi man” passed away over the weekend at 76.

The innovative businessman left school at 14 and worked for himself for most of his life. A third-generation resident of Marlborough, he worked across marine, forestry and viticulture industries.

Yealands Wine Group interim CEO Liam Kelly has paid tribute to the company’s founder.

“While Peter hasn’t been involved with Yealands for some time now, his legacy definitely lives on in the business built through his inspiring vision and relentless determination.

“A number of our team members worked closely with Peter and still talk fondly about him. We extend our condolences to the family.”

A familiar figure with his flowing white hair and beard, Yealands established the Seddon-based winery in 2008 near the coast.

It became renowned for environmentally friendly winery practices including using sheep and chickens to control weeds and pests.

He also set up wetlands and used recycled materials for glass bottles and packaging. The vineyard was the first in the world to be carboNZeroCertTM from inception.

On the Yealands website, it says Yealands was known for his irrepressible imagination, coupled with an inexhaustible energy and an unswerving passion.

The company was taken over by Marlborough Lines in 2018 and Yealands retired.

Peter was married to Violet Yealands. The couple have two children, Aaron and Danielle.

Save

