“While Peter hasn’t been involved with Yealands for some time now, his legacy definitely lives on in the business built through his inspiring vision and relentless determination.

“A number of our team members worked closely with Peter and still talk fondly about him. We extend our condolences to the family.”

A familiar figure with his flowing white hair and beard, Yealands established the Seddon-based winery in 2008 near the coast.

It became renowned for environmentally friendly winery practices including using sheep and chickens to control weeds and pests.

He also set up wetlands and used recycled materials for glass bottles and packaging. The vineyard was the first in the world to be carboNZeroCertTM from inception.

On the Yealands website, it says Yealands was known for his irrepressible imagination, coupled with an inexhaustible energy and an unswerving passion.

The company was taken over by Marlborough Lines in 2018 and Yealands retired.

Peter was married to Violet Yealands. The couple have two children, Aaron and Danielle.

