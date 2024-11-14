Fall out expected over fiery first reading of the Treaty Principles Bill and Prime Minister hopes to meet with leaders at APEC summit. Video / NZ Herald

By Soumya Bhamidipati of RNZ

A crew of volunteer firefighters has encountered “every first responder’s worst nightmare” after arriving at a car crash to find their own family members were involved.

Himatangi Beach Volunteer Fire Brigade, near Palmerston North, was called to the crash on Monday at 5.29pm, when that “nightmare became a reality”.

“One of the vehicles involved belonged to Dianne, who is the wife of our chief fire officer, and the mother of two of our brigade members. All three members were on the first arriving truck at the scene,” a post on its social media page read.

“For all of you who were on the scene on Monday evening, we can’t thank you enough for everything you did. We know it was hard for you all as well and we really appreciate your personal touch.”