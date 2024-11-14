Advertisement
New Zealand

‘Worst nightmare’: Volunteer firefighters attend crash that killed their wife and mum

RNZ
2 mins to read
By Soumya Bhamidipati of RNZ

A crew of volunteer firefighters has encountered “every first responder’s worst nightmare” after arriving at a car crash to find their own family members were involved.

Himatangi Beach Volunteer Fire Brigade, near Palmerston North, was called to the crash on Monday at 5.29pm, when that “nightmare became a reality”.

“One of the vehicles involved belonged to Dianne, who is the wife of our chief fire officer, and the mother of two of our brigade members. All three members were on the first arriving truck at the scene,” a post on its social media page read.

“For all of you who were on the scene on Monday evening, we can’t thank you enough for everything you did. We know it was hard for you all as well and we really appreciate your personal touch.”

The station’s flag was flying at half-mast in honour of Dianne Marie Dear, whose funeral would be held in Feilding on Monday.

The brigade thanked the community, its neighbouring brigades and Fire and Emergency, saying it was “so very grateful” for the support it had received.

“Our Himatangi Brigade family is holding Wayne, Hayden Karl and Logan very close to our hearts during this time, and we will continue to be here for them during the tough times ahead.

“We number our callouts throughout the year, but for everyone involved in serious calls they are so much more than just a number to us.”

- RNZ

