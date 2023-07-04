Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

World’s oldest single malt Macallan whisky, laid down in dark days of WW2 and worth hundreds of thousands, arrives in NZ

Kurt Bayer
By
3 mins to read
Macallan's 'The Reach' was laid down in the dark days of WW2 and worth hundreds of thousands. Video / Daniel Hutchinson

As Hitler’s Luftwaffe dropped bombs on London and fears of a full-scale Nazi invasion grew, Scottish distillery workers moved fast on a final batch of special whisky.

Now, more than 80 years later, a rare

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand