World record haka attempt: Thousands flock to Eden Park to take back title from the French

NZ Herald
It's all on for the Haka Challenge today at Eden Park.

Thousands of Kiwis and tourists are set to flock to Eden Park this afternoon in a bid to set a new record for the world’s largest haka - a record held by the French since 2014.

New Zealand haka organisers are hoping at least 10,000 participants will turn up for the attempt, which will be officially adjudicated by Guinness World Records.

“Haka is more than just an event,” said Dame Hinewehi Mohi, DNZM (Ngāti Kahungunu/Ngāi Tūhoe), cultural ambassador for HAKA and co-founder of the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust.

“It is a powerful statement of national pride, cultural heritage, unity and a landmark occasion to create a new world record and reclaim the title from the current holders, the French.

“Haka is a unique symbol of Aotearoa, it is undeniably ours and it is recognised and revered around the world. Yet the official Guinness World Records title for the world’s largest haka is held by 4028 men and women, performed 10 years ago in France.

Dame Hinewehi Mohi. Photo / James Ensing-Trussell, Stijl
“This is about more than just setting the record straight. It is about returning the mana of this world record to the land of its origins, and we will be doing it alongside some of Aotearoa’s most celebrated musicians, sporting icons and kapa haka legends,” Mohi said.

The record attempt is supported by former All Black captain Wayne “Buck” Shelford, who is credited with reviving Ka Mate, when the decision was made to perform it at home in time for the first Rugby World Cup in 1987.

“As I stand on the field at Eden Park to reclaim a Guinness World Records title for the largest haka, I know I will be reminded of the pride I felt on the same grounds at the 1987 Rugby World Cup final against France. Just as I led a haka then, and the team won 29-9 against the French all those years ago, I know we will lead Aotearoa to bring a Guinness World Records title back home where it belongs,” said Shelford.

All Blacks captain Buck Shelford leads the haka. Photo / Photosport
To warm up the crowd, organisers have also got the cream of New Zealand talent, with live performances from 16 of Aotearoa’s finest musicians:

Gates opened at 4.30pm, with the first performer gracing the stage at 6pm. The full line-up, appearing in alphabetical order, is:

• Alien Weaponry

• Anika Moa

• Che Fu

• Corrella

• Georgia Lines

• Hollie Smith

• Kings

• Majic

• Paige

• PERE

• Ria Hall

• Rob Ruha

• Shepherds Reign

• Six60

• Tami Neilson

• Topp Twins

The “nation-building occasion” is part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust, co-founded by Dame Hinewehi and named after her daughter Hineraukatauri. Funds raised will enable the trust to continue delivering life-changing music therapy.

Six60 perform at Eden Park on April 24, 2021 in Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray
Six60 perform at Eden Park on April 24, 2021 in Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray


