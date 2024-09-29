It's all on for the Haka Challenge today at Eden Park.

Thousands of Kiwis and tourists are set to flock to Eden Park this afternoon in a bid to set a new record for the world’s largest haka - a record held by the French since 2014.

New Zealand haka organisers are hoping at least 10,000 participants will turn up for the attempt, which will be officially adjudicated by Guinness World Records.

“Haka is more than just an event,” said Dame Hinewehi Mohi, DNZM (Ngāti Kahungunu/Ngāi Tūhoe), cultural ambassador for HAKA and co-founder of the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust.

“It is a powerful statement of national pride, cultural heritage, unity and a landmark occasion to create a new world record and reclaim the title from the current holders, the French.

“Haka is a unique symbol of Aotearoa, it is undeniably ours and it is recognised and revered around the world. Yet the official Guinness World Records title for the world’s largest haka is held by 4028 men and women, performed 10 years ago in France.