Honey the cat weighed more than 9kg when she was brought to the SPCA. Photo / SPCA

A chunky feline deemed "medically and severely overweight" is the SPCA's poster cat for this year's World Pet Obesity Day.

Today SPCA are reminding owners well-loved does not equal overfed, and that animals are "suffering senselessly under the guise of being spoiled with treats and extra portions".

Honey the cat was more than 9kg when she was surrendered to the Wellington SPCA team in mid August - more than twice the weight a cat her size should be.

"Honey came into our care after being given up by an owner who was no longer able to look after her," feline team leader Josh Eastwood said.

"Despite this, Honey had previously been a beloved pet, something that had led to her being fed to excess.

"Honey was immediately assessed by our vet team and deemed to be medically and 'severely overweight'."

Patience is essential with weight loss in pets, especially for cats, as they can develop serious medical conditions if put on a crash diet.

"Honey was put onto a special gradual weight loss diet, which is currently being undertaken in a foster home and monitored closely by both our veterinary team, and her dedicated foster parents," Eastwood said.

"It will take some time to get Honey's weight down to a safe number, and the family that eventually adopts this sweet girl will need to continue supporting her to keep her weight at a healthy level."

So far Honey is down to 8.14kg.

"Pet obesity is a big problem, but unfortunately excess weight in our pets is something that a lot of people don't see as an issue. Not only this, but it's actually something that otherwise caring owners can contribute to, causing their animals unnecessary suffering," SPCA science officer Dr Alison Vaughan said.

While most animal lovers were quick to recognise and condemn underweight body conditions in animals, the same could not be said for responses to excess weight in pets.

"On the contrary, many owners deem overweight animals as well-loved and well-provided for, if perhaps a little spoiled by their humans.

"Many consider overweight animals to be cute, glorifying their 'chunky' size and in so doing turning a very real welfare issue into a joke," Vaughan said.

Obesity in animals can lead to myriad health problems including arthritis, diabetes, skin problems, cardiovascular disease, and increased anaesthetic and surgical risks.

It is also likely to compromise their exercise tolerance and predispose them to overheating.

"Animals are suffering senselessly under the guise of being spoiled with treats and extra portions."

Good to know

• Obesity can shorten a dog's life expectancy by up to 25 per cent

• Treats should be enjoyed in moderation and make up no more than 10 per cent of your dog's calorie intake per day. For food-motivated dogs, you can even use their regular food as treats.

• A recent survey found more than a quarter of dogs and a fifth of cats in New Zealand are overweight

• Almost half of dog owners thought their overweight dog was a healthy weight.