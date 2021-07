Police were notified of an incident at an address in Longlands, Hastings, about 3.45pm on Tuesday. Photo / Google

Inquiries into a death at a workplace near Hastings on Tuesday afternoon are ongoing.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of what appeared to be a medical event at the Longlands address about 3.45pm on Tuesday.

WorkSafe was also notified of the incident, a spokesperson confirmed.

They had yet to determine if a formal investigation would be launched.

"We are making initial inquiries. These will determine our next steps."