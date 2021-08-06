WorkSafe making inquiries at Te Aroha College over 'staff wellbeing' complaint

WorkSafe is looking into concerns about the wellbeing of staff at Te Aroha College after receiving a complaint. Photo / File

WorkSafe is looking into concerns about the wellbeing of staff at Te Aroha College after receiving a complaint.

The Government health and safety watchdog confirmed it had been notified of concerns about staff wellbeing at Te Aroha College and was "making inquiries".

It had not launched a formal investigation and could not comment further on the substance of the complaint.

Asked if the Waikato high school was cooperating with the enquiry, WorkSafe said it had not yet met with the school so it was "too early to comment".

"WorkSafe does have enforcement measures available if businesses and organisations are non-cooperative but these are rarely needed."

Te Aroha College board of trustees chairwoman Teena Cornes said the college had received "a WorkSafe notification and a request for our governance and operational processes on the workplace".

"The board and leadership are providing WorkSafe with the requested information on policy and process as safety in the workplace is our top priority.

"As a board we continue to ensure all members of our school are operating in a safe environment."

The Herald has also been told two teachers had been stood down. Cornes said she could not comment as if true that would be a confidential employment issue.