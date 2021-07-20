WorkSafe investigating Te Aroha sulphuric acid incident which injured two workers

St John Ambulance staff were called to the Wood Rd property this evening. Photo / File

Two people have been injured after being exposed to sulphuric acid at work.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called shortly after 5pm Tuesday to Wood Rd in Waitoa, near Te Aroha.

"This was a workplace incident in which two people were exposed to sulphuric acid," she said.

A St John spokesman said one person with serious injuries had been flown to Waikato Hospital. A second person with minor injuries was driven to the hospital.

WorkSafe confirmed this morning it had been notified and would be making initial inquiries.

Sulphuric acid is corrosive and can be used in a range of concentrations. Uses include drain cleaners and fertiliser manufacturing.

Fire and Emergency also attended.