Emergency services responded to a forklift which rolled at an industrial worksite in Wiri, Auckland, about 1pm on Thursday. WorkSafe was at the scene. Photo / Darren Masters

Emergency services are responding to an accident at an industrial worksite in Auckland involving a forklift which has rolled onto its side.

St John took one person in a moderate condition to Middlemore Hospital after being notified of the incident at 12.51pm and sending one ambulance.

Police were reported to the accident just before 1pm.

WorkSafe has been notified.

- More to come