“Businesses and organisations must manage their risks, and when they do not we will hold them to account.”

After an extensive investigation, WorkSafe has filed a charge under sections 36(2), 48(1) and 2(c) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

WorkSafe provided this description of the charge: Being a PCBU, having a duty to ensure, so far as was reasonably practicable, the health and safety of other persons was not put at risk from work carried out as part of the conduct of the business or undertaking, namely by participating in an outdoor cooking activity.

The maximum penalty of the charge is a fine not exceeding $1.5 million.

In November last year, the boy was placed in a medically induced coma and underwent numerous operations after being airlifted from the camp to Christchurch Hospital and later transferred to the burns unit at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland.

The family updated supporters on a Givealittle page that raised funds for the family’s travels and bills.

“As the journey in Middlemore Hospital continues we would like to start with sharing some positive news,” they said on November 17.

“There has been no damage to his beautiful eyes and his vision.

“He is now able to talk. He has started eating small amounts of food. He has started light physio.”

The child underwent two minor surgeries last week and was then assessed by a team of plastic surgeons.

“Our precious boy will be now reserving all his energy for a major seven-hour surgery … with dressing changes and checks along the way,” the family said.

“Again we would like to express our gratitude to everyone who is thinking of us at this time.”

