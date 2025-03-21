Advertisement
WorkSafe alleged Defence Force failure killed elite NZSAS soldier Nik Kahotea

David Fisher
By
Senior writer·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read

NZSAS Lance Corporal Nik Kahotea who was killed in a training incident in 2019. WorkSafe sought to prosecute but were blocked by a NZDF waiver that exempts it from prosecution in certain circumstances.

  • A WorkSafe investigation found Defence Force failures killed NZSAS elite soldier Lance Corporal Nik Kahotea.
  • Kahotea died during a training exercise involving elite US troops in Auckland in 2019.
  • The Defence Force failures outlined in the investigation involved planning, oversight and execution.
  • WorkSafe’s prosecution was cancelled when the Defence Force exercised a rare waiver that excuses it from health and safety charges.



Worksafe’s never-before-seen prosecution case against the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) alleged the military caused a NZSAS soldier’s death.

NZSAS elite soldier Lance Corporal Nik Kahotea died in 2019 during a counter-terrorism exercise in Auckland that Worksafe later found contained a string of safety failures in

