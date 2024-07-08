Assaults on traffic camera operators have risen sharply, raising concerns about the growing risk they face on the job. Photo / NZH

The driver died and the operator was thrown from his parked van and spent three months in hospital recovering from a skull fracture and scalp lacerations, lung injuries, and fractures on his ribs and legs.

WorkSafe dropped charges against police in February, accepting a binding commitment from police to improve safety, provide reparations to injured operators, and improve training.

In the other injury incident, a person threw an object at a speed camera van in the Southern District in 2022. The object broke the window and hit the operator inside.

Superintendent Steve Greally, the director of road policing, said it was unclear what had caused the spike in incidents – including verbal abuse, objects being thrown at the vehicle, and people deliberately driving close to parked vehicles.

But he said police took their health and safety obligations seriously and were “committed to ensuring the safety of traffic camera operators with continued improvements to deployment practices”.

Police Association president Chris Cahill said there was not enough data to understand what had caused the rise, but it was likely due to a huge pushback against authority.

“Camera cars are a very visible presence of policing, and it’s a soft target for people who have an issue with policing,” he said.

Cahill said while police had done a great job on their WorkSafe pledge, it was concerning the assaults should have been looked into earlier and warranted further investigation.

NZ Transport Agency will begin running speed camera operations through a third-party contractor from mid-2025 and is looking for a provider to run day-to-day operations.

“As part of our procurement process, we are asking respondents to demonstrate how they will keep their operators safe at the roadside. Alongside that, we consider the personal safety and welfare of the mobile safety camera operators,” a spokesperson said.



