A speed camera operator said he was “plain lucky to be alive” after a driver intentionally smashed into the stationary van in an incident that has prompted major improvements to keep operators safe on the job.

The man, who wishes to stay anonymous, was 72 when he was thrown from his parked van in August 2021 after it was struck by a car on the Upper Harbour Highway at Greenhithe.

The driver - a 58-year-old man - died at the scene.

The operator suffered “life-changing” injuries, including a skull fracture and scalp lacerations, lung injuries, and fractures to my ribs and legs”.

“When the collision happened, I was extremely smashed up,” the man said.

“I was plain lucky to be alive”.

He spent three months in hospital and spent more time at home recovering before returning to the same job in December 2022.

“I still live with ongoing pain, and have difficulty walking long distances, but am able to swim and cycle,” the man said.

The scene of a fatal crash on Auckland's Upper Harbour Highway where a car drove into a stationary speed camera van.

Following the crash, a probe into the safety of traffic camera operators opened by WorkSafe found police should have had better safety protocols in place.

The investigation found police could have carried out a more effective risk assessment of locations where operators work from, and required them to park safely behind motorway barriers and/or use seatbelts.

Police have pledged to make serious improvements to the safety protocols, which include better training and management of critical risks among more than a dozen undertakings to ensure the incident does not occur again.

Reparations were also paid to the operator.

WorkSafe’s deputy chief executive operations, Kane Patena said this allows “something positive to arise from serious harm”.

“WorkSafe will regularly monitor progress on the activities which have been agreed, and can resume prosecution if the commitment is not upheld,” Patena said.

New Zealand Police Deputy Commissioner, Jevon McSkimming said when one of their own is injured, it’s felt deeply throughout the organisation.

“Our traffic camera operator suffered serious harm, and we recognise the ongoing impact that has on his life, both personally and professionally,” McSkimming said.

“While New Zealand Police continues to aid in his recovery, we know that is not enough – systematic change is required to ensure the safety of all 78 [operators] around the country.

“New Zealand Police has invested considerable internal resources and capability to undertake this rectification work and is committed to continuous safety improvement.”

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.
















