Worker hospitalised after construction site accident in Epsom, Auckland

A man has been hospitalised after a workplace accident at a construction site in central Auckland this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the workplace accident on King George Ave in Epsom around 2.13pm.

VIP Frames and Trusses general manager Greg Harmon told the Herald he understood the man fell backwards on the back of a truck.

“[I believe] he stepped backwards, fell over and hit his head on the headboard.”

Hato Hone St John was notified at 2.01pm, and responded with one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle.

“One person was assessed at the scene and has been transported to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition,” a spokesperson said.

A next-door neighbour said he saw paramedics working on the injured man on the ground in front of the construction site.

”He looked like he was awake to me, but I did see a bloody blanket there.”

The person’s condition has now been classified as moderate, police said.

“WorkSafe has been notified.”

