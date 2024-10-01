“[I believe] he stepped backwards, fell over and hit his head on the headboard.”

Hato Hone St John was notified at 2.01pm, and responded with one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle.

“One person was assessed at the scene and has been transported to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition,” a spokesperson said.

A worker has been injured following an accident at a central Auckland construction site.

A next-door neighbour said he saw paramedics working on the injured man on the ground in front of the construction site.

”He looked like he was awake to me, but I did see a bloody blanket there.”

The person’s condition has now been classified as moderate, police said.

“WorkSafe has been notified.”

