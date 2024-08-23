Don’t consume it: If you have any of these products, please don’t eat them.

If you have any of these products, please don’t eat them. Get a refund: return them to the store, and you’ll get a full refund.

return them to the store, and you’ll get a full refund. Seek medical advice: if you’ve eaten these and have any health concerns, please talk to your doctor.

“We’re really sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as we work to resolve this. If you have any questions or need help, feel free to reach out,” Woolworths said.

Listeria is a type of bacteria that can cause foodborne illness. It’s not something that usually makes most people sick, but it can be more dangerous for pregnant women, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) told the Herald it is supporting Delmaine in its recall.

“As is our usual practice, NZFS will work with Delmaine to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence,” NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said.

“Listeria differs from other harmful bacteria in that it can grow at refrigerator temperatures. So you need to be very careful about the foods you eat, or provide to others, if you or they are in a vulnerable group,” Arbuckle said.

“It is particularly dangerous during pregnancy because it can cause miscarriage, premature labour or stillbirth, and infection in the newborn baby.”

Infection in healthy adults is unlikely to be severe, at most causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms within a few days of eating contaminated food. For those in the vulnerable groups, it usually takes two to three weeks – or even longer – before symptoms appear.

“The products under recall were identified through routine testing. They have been removed from store shelves and have not been exported,” Arbuckle said.

