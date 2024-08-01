“However, this is our first agreement with a Chinese company producing branded products.

“Yangxin Ruixin will be able to use the Wools of New Zealand logo on their products that contain at least 60% Wools of NZ-supplied fibre.

“This is adding to the growing list of Wools of NZ partners taking the New Zealand wool story to international consumers.”

McWhirter said that Yangxin Ruixin and the Chinese Embassy had approached Wools of NZ to discuss establishing the branding agreement.

Located in the Shandong province, the company was founded in 1998.

It sells its products under the Silktouch brand in China while exporting under the Ruixin brand.

It produces a range of types of carpets and rugs for the commercial, hospitality and residential markets and operates the largest hand-tufted factory in China, with 3000 employees.

McWhirter said an advantage of the agreement was the ability of Yangxin Ruixin to monitor any Chinese manufacturers falsely claiming to be using Wools of NZ wool.

“Counterfeit wool claiming to be New Zealand wool does get sold. We have taken action in the past against companies using our logo without permission.

“However, it is hard for us to police that in China so it is very good to have a partner and ‘eyes in the market’ there.

“Working with Yangxin Ruixin means they have a brand-authenticated product and an interest in protecting the brand.”







