Wools of New Zealand has signed an agreement with leading Chinese rug and carpet manufacturer Yangxin Ruixin Group for the company to use Wools of New Zealand branding on its products.
Wools of NZ already has an extensive trade partner network internationally.
This is the first arrangement the farmer-owned company has entered into with a Chinese manufacturer to produce branded products.
The agreement was signed by Wools of NZ chief executive John McWhirter and Jimmy Huang of Yangxin Ruixin in Christchurch.
“We already work with a New Zealand exporter to China and supply a yarn spinner who sells our farmers’ product into a range of companies in the Chinese market,” McWhirter said.