Women accused of breaching Covid-19 restrictions named after suppression lapses

Ngarimu and Peretini were to appear in the Taihape District Court to argue why suppression should continue, but they did not show up. Photo / Bevan Conley

From RNZ

Three women accused of flouting Covid-19 restrictions by travelling to Auckland the same weekend as an anti-lockdown protest can now be named.

They are 52-year-old Marcia Kararaina Ngarimu, from Taihape; 50-year-old Tina Aroha Steedman, from Ohakune; and 53-year-old Te Kuia Kimihia G Peretini, from Taihape.

The trio have each pleaded not guilty to a charge of breaching an order issued under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act.

Their names were suppressed until Monday.

Judge Stephanie Edwards said there was no reason to keep their names secret.

The judge said one of the women's sons had told court staff his mother was sick, while the other woman said she had personal matters to attend.

Court staff confirmed Steedman's suppression had also lapsed.

The women are accused of crossing into Auckland's alert level 3 boundary on 16 October, the same day as a large rally was held at the city's domain. They have pleaded not guilty.

In court in November a tearful Ngarimu said her teenagers had been harassed in their workplace because of the charge she faced.

"People have been in there asking that they be removed from their work. That's how the town has reacted. It's harassment."

Naming her would also affect her husband's business.

She said she didn't believe she had committed an offence, and that police officers had let the women into Auckland and out again.

They are next due to appear in court in January.

If convicted the women face fines of up to $4000 or six months in jail.