Paula MacLean was sentenced to 12 months' intensive supervision after offering her boyfriend's medication for sale while he was in jail, obtaining by deception and receiving stolen goods. Photo / NZME

5 May, 2022 03:45 AM 3 minutes to read

While Paula MacLean's boyfriend was behind bars she took the opportunity to offer to sell his medication on the black market.

MacLean's partner was arrested and remanded in custody on May 21, but she collected his medication, methylphenidate (Ritalin) and Lorazepam, from a Whanganui East Pharmacy on May 25 and June 1.

She then set about selling the pills by contacting associates on Facebook Messenger and by text message, explaining she was the man's partner.

"He's away at the moment but I have the weekly package.

"Hey its Paula. Did you want some lozzles.

"Can you let me know if your sis might be interested in those ritz?"

MacLean appeared before Judge Jonathan Krebs for sentencing on charges of offering to supply Class B controlled drug methylphenidate, offering to supply Lorazepam, obtaining by deception and receiving stolen property, on April 14.

A summary of facts states on May 5, 2021, a shed containing bins of collectable gaming consoles, games, telescopes and personal items, at a self-storage facility on Whanganui's Kaikokopu Rd, was broken into.

The padlock was cut and the items stolen were valued at $32,000.

On the same day MacLean rented a unit at the facility and set it up for access.

MacLean also visited Cash Converters Whanganui twice, selling 19 of the collectable games for $110.

The following day the 45-year-old returned to the store and sold games and a PlayStation 4 camera, belonging to the victim, for $190.

That afternoon police visited Cash Converters and when MacLean arrived less than an hour later trying to sell more items, she was told the store could no longer buy goods from her.

MacLean and her partner later dropped off items at her mother's house.

Police arrived 20 minutes later and discovered 10 plastic bins full of the victim's stolen goods in a garden shed.

About the same time MacLean crashed a rented moving truck into a lamppost on Guyton St.

Police later visited MacLean's partner's address on Anzac Parade where more of the victim's belongings were found.

A search of MacLean's storage unit and the rented moving truck the next day turned up more of the stolen goods.

On May 21, the victim found a gaming accessory for sale on Facebook and an associate contacted the seller to arrange to pick it up.

When police later raided the address, MacLean and her partner were there along with more of the stolen property.

MacLean told police she found the goods lying in the yard at the storage facility, she sold some because she needed money and was going to return the rest.

Her partner, who denied any knowledge of the burglary, was arrested and remanded in custody.

The court was not able to provide the judge's sentencing notes but said MacLean received 12 months' intensive supervision.

Reparation was sought, with the goods valued at $32,000 less what police recovered ($8380), and Cash Converters $300 but the court didn't say if it was ordered.