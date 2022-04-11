Voyager 2021 media awards
Woman seriously injured in Auckland crash dies in hospital

Fire and Emergency services at the scene. Photo / Darren Masters

NZ Herald

An 86-year-old woman who was seriously injured in a crash in Auckland last week has died.

Muriel Sullivan was taken to Auckland hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Riddell Rd around 2pm near Glendowie School last Monday.

A police spokesperson said Sullivan died on April 8 in hospital.

"The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation."

The two-car crash happened on Riddell Rd. Photo / Darren Masters
At the time of the incident, St John said they treated two patients with one taken to hospital.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said a number of fire trucks attended.