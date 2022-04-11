An 86-year-old woman who was seriously injured in a crash in Auckland last week has died.
Muriel Sullivan was taken to Auckland hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Riddell Rd around 2pm near Glendowie School last Monday.
A police spokesperson said Sullivan died on April 8 in hospital.
"The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation."
At the time of the incident, St John said they treated two patients with one taken to hospital.
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said a number of fire trucks attended.