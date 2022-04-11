Mokau man Eric Pratt has been found. Photo / Supplied

A man in his 80s who went missing from his Mokau home on Sunday has been found, police confirm.

A large search and rescue operation got underway yesterday, and continued today, to find Eric Pratt.

Pratt, who knew the small North Island West Coast town well, was being assessed by medical staff, said a police spokesperson.

The search involved police and nine search and rescue teams and was instigated after Pratt went missing from his home on Sunday morning.

His family were concerned for his welfare.

"Police would like to thank all the LandSAR members who assisted in the search."