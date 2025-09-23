Advertisement
Wellington hit-and-run driver Michael Cooper sentenced over crash that caused life-changing injuries

Catherine Hutton
Open Justice reporter - Wellington·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Michael Cooper appeared in the Wellington District Court for sentencing. Photo / Catherine Hutton

A man who was hit by a van while fixing his car on the street was struck with such force that he was catapulted into the air across the car, hitting his head on the windscreen before falling on to the road.

As a result of the hit-and-run on

