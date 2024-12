Canterbury police are appealing for sightings of a woman missing since yesterday morning, saying her family have “serious concerns” about her.

Henriette, 54, whose surname was not provided, was last seen in Woodend Beach on Saturday, police said.

“Police and her family have serious concerns for her wellbeing,” a spokesman said.

“If you have seen her or have any information that might help with our inquiries, please get in touch via 105 using the reference number P060872682.”