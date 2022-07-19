Sarah Shirley died in a four-wheel-drive while trying to cross a ford at Silver Stream near Mosgiel. Photo / ODT

Sarah Shirley died in a four-wheel-drive while trying to cross a ford at Silver Stream near Mosgiel. Photo / ODT

The Dunedin woman who died in a flooded North Taieri river has been remembered by family as "crazy, unique, loving, quirky, cherished and beautiful".

Sarah Jane Shirley, 29, died after the 4WD vehicle in which she was a passenger was swept away while trying to cross a ford at Silver Stream on Tuesday last week.

Emergency services were alerted just after 9pm and her body was recovered from the vehicle the next morning.

Two other people in the vehicle at the time managed to get out.

One of the escapees, desperate for help, waded through swollen creeks and turned up on a North Taieri doorstep, shaken and soaked.

Homeowners Dave and Barbara Warren brought him inside, called emergency services and warmed him up with dry clothes, a cup of tea and a blanket.

The man was in shock and it took a while to understand what had happened.

The scene of the accident at Silver Stream. Photo / Gregor Richardson

He described thinking he would die in the back seat, before managing to climb out a window in the front of the vehicle.

The other survivor was left beside the ford in shock and screaming while the first man went for help.

Warren said he understood there had been some debate whether or not those in the 4WD should go through the ford and they had seen no road-closed signs or markers.

A death notice in the Otago Daily Times remembered Shirley as a "crazy, unique, loving, quirky, cherished and beautiful" woman much loved by friends and family.

Her funeral will be held in Invercargill tomorrow.

Warren earlier told the Otago Daily Times that more safety precautions were needed, such as gates over fords and more signs.

His family had lived in the area for about 20 years and he could remember at least three deaths in the fords.

A Dunedin City Council spokesman said no changes to its approach were planned.

The road had been closed before the tragedy and several signposts were in place from shortly after 1pm that day. Notifications had also been put up online, he said.