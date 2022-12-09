Police have arrested a man after a serious incident in Invercargill overnight. Photo / File

Invercargill police have arrested a man after a serious incident overnight which has left a woman in critical condition.

Police were called to a Mavora Cres, Heidelberg, property after a report of an assault.

A woman was located at the scene and transported to hospital with critical injuries.

Subsequently, a 51-year-old man known to the victim has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted murder.

He is due to appear in Invercargill District Court today.

A scene examination at the property is underway today, in conjunction with forensic specialists.

“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing,” a police spokesperson said.

“As the matter is before the courts, police will not comment further.