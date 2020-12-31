Website of the Year

Woman in critical condition following diving incident in Beach Haven, Auckland

A rescue helicopter is on its way to the Beach Haven shoreline to pick up the woman who it is understood got into trouble while diving. Photo / File

NZ Herald

A woman is in a critical condition in Auckland's North Shore following a water incident tonight.

A rescue helicopter is on its way to the Beach Haven shoreline to pick up the woman who it is understood got into trouble while diving.

Police and ambulance are working on the patient on the wharf off Island Bay Rd, after being called around 6.40pm tonight.

MORE TO COME

