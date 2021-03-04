Woman flown to hospital after serious crash on Thursday

The crash was reported at 3.50pm with police, ambulance, and Fire and Emergency New Zealand responding to the incident. Photo / File

A woman was flown into Wellington Hospital with serious injuries after her car collided with a laden truck on Lees Pakaraka Rd in Te Whiti yesterday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 3.50pm, with police, ambulance and Fire and Emergency New Zealand responding to the incident.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson said they responded to the crash with two ambulances, however the woman had to be transported to Wellington Hospital by the Life Flight Westpac rescue helicopter.

The spokesperson said another person was hurt in the crash and was transported to Wairarapa Hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries.

Fire and Emergency Masterton station officer Garry Neilsen said it looked to be a heavy collision, and they had to take precautions to get the woman out of her electric car.

"The lady was quite seriously trapped in the car, and so we had to extricate her, which took about 20 minutes," he said.

"Being an electric [vehicle] can cause some concern for us because the technology is quite risky in a crash environment."

Police closed Lees Pakaraka Rd from both ends, and motorists were advised to avoid the area.