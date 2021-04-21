Woman falls 7m after being kicked in back by bull in rural Hawke's Bay

A woman, 24, was injured after being kicked in the back by a bull in rural Hawke's Bay. Photo / Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter Service

A female farm worker fell down a 7m hill after being kicked by a bull in a "nasty" incident in rural Hawke's Bay.

The Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter was called to the injured woman at a farm in Te Haroto about 3pm on Tuesday.

The rescue helicopter general manager Ian Wilmot said they were alerted to the incident after the 24-year-old woman activated a personal locator beacon.

Wilmot said the woman had been kicked in the back on the rural property and tumbled down a 6m to 7m hill.

"She was moving a mob of cattle, when a bull in and amongst them turned upon her," he said.

Wilmot said she suffered moderate back injuries from the kick.

"The crew went straight to her, loaded her into the helicopter and then brought her back to Hawke's Bay Hospital for further treatment," Wilmot added.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said the woman was discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

Federated Farmers president Jim Galloway said the case highlighted the importance of personal locator beacons on rural sites where cellphone reception is limited.

"We all have cellphone black spots on our farms," he said. "If you're trapped under a bike and can't get to your phone or there's no reception, a PLB can save your life."

Wilmot agreed, stating the importance of communication systems on farms in the region.

Galloway said whether it's getting trapped under a vehicle, falling down a hill or getting kicked by a bull, getting home for dinner is vital.

"Often it's many hours before people realise someone is missing and have to go and find them," he said.

"PLBs aren't as common as they should be, but more people are investing in them, especially hunters.

"Sometimes luck keeps farmers alive, but sometimes it won't."