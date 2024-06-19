An incident took place on Wellington's Courtenay Place in the early hours of the morning. Photo / NZ Herald

An incident took place on Wellington's Courtenay Place in the early hours of the morning. Photo / NZ Herald

A 26-year-old woman has been taken into custody after a reported assault on another woman at a commercial premises on Wellington’s Courtenay Place overnight.

Emergency services responded to an alleged assault around 1.30am.

Police have confirmed a woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The woman, who was arrested, has been charged with assaulting a person.

She is due to appear in the Wellington District Court today.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform, and transport.