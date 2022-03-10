A person on a local social media community page believed the woman had been blown out to sea - at least one rescue helicopter was on the scene last night. Photo / Supplied

A woman has died after colliding with another skydiver in the air at Auckland's Muriwai Beach last night.

The woman ended up in the water and died at the scene while a man in his 20s received moderate injuries and was taken to Auckland Hospital.

A Muriwai resident said he saw a jetski race out to the skydiver in the water to perform CPR for at least 10 minutes.

"While this was happening, the police chopper arrived, within minutes, and circled above them."

He said a second jetski then raced out to them and CPR continued. They were located about 800m north of Oaia Island, about 900m offshore.

"The Westpac rescue chopper then arrived and landed on Muriwai Beach. The jetskis then brought the skydivers to the beach and at that stage darkness made it too hard to see."

He captured a photo of the incident after hearing a low-flying plane outside his house, which is on the edge of the cliff above Māori Bay.

A man in his 20s received moderate injuries and was taken to Auckland Hospital. Photo / Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Another resident said he noticed what he thought was a sky diving plane circling out over the water.

"It was a little unusual and it was rather spectacular so I shot a video.

"It was circling round and round and dipping down near the ocean from time to time, now I know what it was doing and then a little bit later after dark two helicopters joined the search."

He said it was sunset when he noticed the plane and for some time it was circulating near Oaia Island.

He said it was rare to see skydivers near Muriwai.

"But we have seen them, not in the last couple of years but I have seen them in the past."

Police said they were notified of the incident around 7.43pm.

"Early indications are that a large group of people were skydiving when two of them have collided in the air.

"A female diver has sadly gone into the water and died at the scene."

A Skydive Auckland spokesperson confirmed "the parachutist did take off from Skydive Auckland and we will be releasing a statement in 48 hours".

A person on a local social media community page believed the woman had been blown out to sea - at least one rescue helicopter was on the scene last night.

WorkSafe and the Civil Aviation Authority have been notified.

The matter will be referred to the coroner.