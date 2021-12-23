Woman charged over Gibbston Valley, Queenstown crash that killed Amon Saunders

Police have charged a woman over Monday's fatal crash.

A woman has been charged over a fatal crash near Queenstown that killed a father-of-four.

Amon James Saunders, 39, of Alexandra, died in two-car crash that happened about 10.30am on Monday on State Highway 6 in the Gibbston Valley between Cromwell and Queenstown.

Today, police charged a 26-year-old woman with aggravated careless driving causing death.

She will appear at Queenstown District Court on January 10.

About 25 emergency services personnel attended the scene after a ute and a van collided.

Police acknowledged the "courageous actions" of those first on the scene.

Saunders was a former junior and senior champion at the Alexandra Squash Club.

In a social media post, the club said he was a character both on and off the court, armed with his cheeky grin and was larger than life.

"Renowned for his ability to get from the tee to anywhere else on court in one step, he leaves behind not only his name on our honours boards, but also a forever lasting impression in ours and other clubs' minds," the post said.