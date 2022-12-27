Woman charged after man’s death in Te Puke

Police have charged a woman after a death in Te Puke.

Bay of Plenty Police said shortly after midnight they were called to the corner of Seddon St and Station Rd, where a man had been found seriously injured.

Emergency services were unable to revive him.

A woman was taken into custody and will appear in the Tauranga District Court tomorrow charged with murder, the police said.

Police would like to hear from residents or motorists in the area about that time who may have captured events on CCTV or dashcam.

Anyone whohas information that may assist is urged to call 105, and quote the file number 221227/3402.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.