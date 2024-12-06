Woman charged after man stabbed near Auckland Girls’ Grammar school

Police respond to the stabbing near Auckland Girls' Grammar School yesterday. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A woman has been charged after a stabbing near Auckland Girls’ Grammar yesterday.

Armed police rushed to the scene on Howe St in Freemans Bay just before 3.25pm on Thursday, leading to the nearby school and an early childhood centre being put in lockdown.

A man was found with a stab wound and taken to hospital in a serious condition, but Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Allan, of Auckland City CIB, said today he was “recovering well”.

The woman, 29, was due in Auckland District Court today charged with wounding with intent to injure, Allan said.

“Inquiries indicate that this was an isolated incident between parties known to each other.”