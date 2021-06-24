Woman assaulted in Nelson reserve, police appealing for information

Police are appealing for information following the assault of a woman in Nelson last night.
A police spokesperson said a woman was assaulted while walking through Saxton Recreation Reserve between 9pm and 9.30pm on Thursday.
She was shaken but uninjured.
Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the assault or a man acting suspiciously in the area yesterday evening.
Information can be provided to police by calling 105 and quoting file number
210625/4762.