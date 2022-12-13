Voyager 2022 media awards
Woman assaulted by stranger on Mt Albert walkway

Police are seeking sightings of this male after a woman was seriously assaulted at the Waterview Shared Walkway on December 13. Image / NZ Police

Police are appealing for help from the public after a woman was seriously assaulted by a stranger on a Mount Albert walkway last night.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend says police responded to reports of an assault on the Waterview Shared Walkway around 6.28pm, near New North Road.

“From our enquiries so far, we believe this male has left the area in the direction of Harbutt Avenue.”

Police are working with the victim, who received moderate injuries and is understandably shaken by what has occurred, and are providing support to her.

Police acknowledged that the incident would cause concern for the local community and urged anyone with information to contact police.

Friend said police will have a dedicated team working hard to locate the offender and said that locals can expect to see “an increased police presence” in the area in coming days.

Police released a photograph of a male who they believe can assist with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises this individual can contact police via the 105 phone service or online, using 221213/1298 as a reference number.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111

- More to come

