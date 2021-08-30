Woman appears in court charged with child's murder in Rotorua

The Rotorua Courthouse. Photo / File

A woman has appeared in the Rotorua District Court charged with the murder of a child in Rotorua on Sunday.

The 27-year-old woman appeared in court via audio-visual link. She was granted interim name suppression.

The woman entered no plea and did not apply for bail.

Judge Greg Hollister-Jones remanded the woman in custody without plea to reappear in the High Court at Rotorua on September 17.

He directed there be a forensic screen done before that hearing.

The woman was represented by Fraser Wood who said he had only just been assigned the case and didn't yet have a summary of the alleged facts.

He said he would decide by the next appearance if he would apply for continued name suppression for the woman.

The Rotorua Daily Post attended the court proceeding via audio-visual link given the alert level 4 restrictions prevents media and other members of the public being present in the courtroom.

Police were alerted to the child's death on Rimu St in the Glenholme suburb of Rotorua just after 10.30am on Sunday.